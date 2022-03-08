Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is already well versed in the rollercoaster that comes with managing this club and here was one of the good nights.

The misery of defeats at Burnley and then at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup have been mixed in with a 4-0 win at Leeds United then this 5-0 demolition of Everton.

Harry Kane took his total of Premier League goals to 176 with a double and when he is in this mood Spurs can certainly still hold out ambitions of reaching the top four and next season’s Champions League.

Matt Doherty was his somewhat unlikely provider with two superb deliveries. This was a very easy night for Spurs but they deserve credit for the ruthless manner in which they cashed in.

Consistency is now the key because there is no doubt the talent is there. Conte’s task is to harness it every game.