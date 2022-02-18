Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard says he has "nothing but admiration" for Watford boss Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson has managed Steven Gerrard on two separate occasions - once with Liverpool and once with England, though neither stints were particularly successful.

But, speaking before their sides meet in the Premier League this weekend, Gerrard said: “I know Roy better than most. He’s a joy to work with, he’s a fair man, he’s an honest man.

"He’s very diligent in terms of his organisation and he puts real clarity on how he wants his team to play.

"I really enjoyed my time with him at Liverpool, even though it was short and more so with England. I’ve got nothing but admiration and respect for him.

"If I can have a small percentage of what he’s achieved in the game or the longevity he’s achieved in the game, that will be very satisfying for me.

"He’s someone who I look up to immensely."