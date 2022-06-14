Tuesday talking point: Lots of incomings rumoured - but what are the chances?

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Were it not for the late-season timing of the Boehly-Clearlake takeover, one would expect the new owners not to have quite as much to do all at once as they do.

Football clubs are inherently an on-field product and this year, more than any other since Roman Abramovich's takeover in 2003, the squad and Thomas Tuchel are looking to make a significant number of new signings to improve the first team and also replace departing players.

As such, in today's talking point, I'm looking at the reported potential new arrivals and rating the likelihood of their coming to Stamford Bridge...

Ousmane Dembele: The often-injured but ultra-talented Barcelona winger is out of contract this summer. Chelsea and Tuchel, whom Dembele played under at Borussia Dortmund, have long been interested. The Frenchman would bring a much needed and different quality in attack. Chances of signing: 9/10

Jules Kounde: Another player Chelsea have tried to sign in the past and pretty much the top priority on the Blues' list to replace the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and potentially club captain Cesar Azpilicueta. All that remains for the classy centre-back is an agreement on terms with Sevilla. Chances of signing: 9/10

Kalidou Koulibaly: Another centre-back the club have been tentatively linked with in the past, the veteran Senegalese would replace Rudiger's experience and will not command a premium transfer free. Chances of signing: 7/10

Declan Rice: Along with defence, a new central midfielder, especially a defensive-minded one, has been identified as a big need. Thomas Tuchel is a fan of the former Cobham youth player and his class and presence in the middle of the park would complement the existing players at his position. Chelsea missed the boat on Aurelien Tchouameni last summer, but this deal would really come down to West Ham's willingness to sell at an acceptable price. Chances of signing: 4/10

Gabriel Jesus/Raheem Sterling: Manchester City's signing of another former Chelsea target in Erling Haaland, and Pep Guardiola's fondness for rotation, means that one or both these players could be on their way out of the Etihad. Both would improve Chelsea's options up front, but it is rare for two competing teams to agree to transfers like this. Chances of signing one: 3/10

Gabriel Slonina: The American youth international would be a signing for the future of course, but also makes sense from a marketing perspective as Chelsea wish to expand their already heavyweight presence in the USA. Apparently the Blues are winning the race and Slonina would be loaned out for a year or two anyway. Chances of signing: 9/10