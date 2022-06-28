The Liverpool first team have showered praise on their captain in a new documentary entitled 'Jordan Henderson is Never Done'.

Here is a selection of what they said:

Thiago Alcantara: "He is one of the best midfield players I’ve ever played with."

Alisson Becker: "A man of character, extremely devoid of vanity and only concerned about others. It's a pleasure to be his colleague, to be his friend and to work with him."

Roberto Firmino: "He’s very special. We are greatly inspired by his leadership. He is a brother and it’s a privilege to play alongside him."

Virgil van Dijk: "He's a terrific captain and a terrific leader for every footballer in the world."

Trent Alexander-Arnold: "He took me under his wing and understands the type of player I am on and off the pitch. I don't think I could make the steps I've been able to without him."