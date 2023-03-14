Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin says his side's 10-day break from Scottish Premiership action “has been a blessing in disguise”.

Bottom club United salvaged a point on the road against Livingston in Goodwin's second game in charge to halt a run of seven defeats.

But they still face a struggle for survival, sitting three points adrift of Kilmarnock and Ross County, with a home game against St Mirren up next on Saturday.

“Having the 10 days that we’ve had prior to this St Mirren game has been a blessing in disguise,” said Goodwin.

“It’s given me a great opportunity to spend more time on the training pitch with the players. They’ve worked extremely hard.

"It’s difficult sometimes when the players have friends at other clubs who will have had a few days off over the last weekend, but we don’t have that luxury here because of our situation.

“I explained to the players they need to spend as much time together as possible and to work on things that are important to us for a match day.

“All I ever want to see from my team is a team that cares and a team that’s passionate about the jersey that they’re wearing and that’s willing to give their all.”