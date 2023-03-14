'Celtic simply a cut above, so let's rally in fight for third'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

When Michael Beale states he is envious of "lucky man" Ange Postecoglou’s side and says Rangers are fighting against the odds to get near anywhere the Hoops, I do have to laugh at the seethe of some of my fellow Hearts supporters following the back-to-back defeats against Celtic.

Let’s be honest here, this Celtic team are one of the best sides in the last 20 years of Scottish football and are always going to be the favourites in any domestic clash. Even if Hearts had their full-strength side available instead of eight regulars on the treatment table, I don’t think the outcome would have been different.

One of the most important aspects to consider is that Celtic’s wage budget on players is almost six times Hearts’ according to the latest accounts from both clubs.

To give a contrast in English football, Manchester City have just four times the budget of bottom team Southampton, yet Saints fans would not expect their side to be challenging toe to toe with Pep Guardiola’s men – even in a ‘one-off’ game.

That’s another thing that’s irked me over the last few days, with Jambos asking why can’t the Hearts players raise their game for this special occasion? The reality is Hearts will face the Old Firm at least – fingers crossed – eight times a season, which is almost a quarter of all league games, so it can’t be considered a novelty. There’s no doubt players from Glasgow’s big two relish the clashes as results this season have shown; seven matches and seven defeats for Hearts with 20 goals conceded and just four scored.

I get that people want to talk about formations and the game-plan set out by Robbie Neilson, but from the goals conceded over the last week I can’t see how the Hearts coaching staff are at fault for players not picking up runners or switching off at set-pieces.

The overall objective for Hearts this season is to finish third once again and to do that, we need to get behind the team. There’s five tough fixtures we need to play before the split – including trips to Pittodrie and Easter Road – and it goes without saying that we will need to graft in each game, but it’s well within our gift to clinch third place.

While we may not be the wealthiest Scottish team in terms of income, nobody can dispute that we’re the richest in terms of support as we’re biggest fan owned club in the UK. It’s time for the owners to back the team at the business end of the season.