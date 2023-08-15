Former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he cannot "understand" why VAR is in use when controversial moments continue to be so prominent in the Premier League.

On Monday night, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana clashed with Wolves forward Sasa Kalajdzic late in injury time, prompting several observers to state the visiting team should have been awarded a key penalty on their way to a 1-0 defeat.

The on-pitch official and VAR did not overturn Onana's apparent foul but on Tuesday, Wolves received an apology from referees' chief Howard Webb, who is head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

“With this many years into VAR, it still confuses me that we can get these situations," Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 live. "VAR is there to correct the wrongs, and when something like that happens and it's not corrected, I don't understand why we have it.

"It takes up a lot of time, and takes the breath out of the game. When we have a situation like we did yesterday, it’s clearly the wrong decision and VAR doesn’t intervene.

"There are so many things in the game that aren’t for us fans it just annoys you. These little things are just taking up the narrative.

“I thought it was a penalty, I thought it was a rash decision by Onana, who by the way played a really good game. Even though I would have been annoyed at losing the lead in injury time, I would've accepted it because I thought it was a penalty."