Wilfred Zaha has said he "gave everything" for Crystal Palace as his switch to Galatasaray edges closer.

The forward left the club as a free agent after the expiry of his contract in June and is now in talks with the Turkish champions over a move to the Super Lig.

In a post on his Instagram, external, Zaha said: "As I start a new chapter, I want to speak to you Palace fans who mean so much to me.

"We have been through so much together, including 10 years in the Prem. There are loads of amazing memories that will stay in my head forever and also some really tough times along the way, but I'm so proud to have played my part in getting us to the Prem and helping to keep us there.

"I've been wearing the Palace shirt since I was 8 years old. It's literally been my second skin and I always gave everything when I wore it.

"You have all seen me angry and frustrated, but you've also seen my hunger and passion and the joy that I take from winning, and I hope that is the memory that lives on in the minds of Palace fans."

The 30-year-old, who has spent most of his career with the Eagles, added: "I want to thank Steve Parish, all of my teammates, coaches and the entire Palace fanbase for always believing in me and encouraging me to get to where I am today.

"I have been blessed to play in front of you and call you family from the day you accepted me.

"From the bottom of my heart, I'm forever grateful."