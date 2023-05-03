We asked for your views on Tuesday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Denis: Arsenal, with Jorginho and Trossard, looked good. They need to feature more often and longer on the pitch. Great first half against a weak opponent. Four must-win games left now. Over to you Manchester City.

Lawrence: Arteta found the right selection for a response to the lacklustre performance against City. Jorginho in midfield provided the experience and calmness missing from the City game, allowing Odegaard and Xhaka to make a telling combination for the two goals. A good all-round performance with Kiwior firming up the defence.

Alex: Great to do the double over Chelsea - squad rotation sensible and worked well. Focus on Sunday now - might be worth mixing things up again as Newcastle's full-backs had the better of us at the Emirates. Oh my, Martin Odegaard - he could become a serious club legend.

David: Nice to see a strong result after disappointing ones against West Ham, Southampton, Liverpool and City. However, stable door after the horse has bolted comes to mind. Despite the scoreline, Arsenal looked jaded in the second half.

Chelsea fans

Martin: No pride, no passion. They simply don't care but are happy to collect big pay packets every week. Shameful. Totally clueless. Frank Lampard will never get another Premier League job again and we won't win another game this season. If it's Mauricio Pochettino, give him total control. The owners need to keep out of the changing room, or we're going down.

Matthew: That performance was massively worrying. I just don't know how to feel any more. It pains me so much to see Chelsea playing like this. The only positive from the match is Noni Madueke scoring his first goal. Will Lampard stay? I'm sure he also hates seeing Chelsea like this. Will there be improvements on Saturday?

Akib: Chelsea are a mess. Why have they bought in Lampard as an interim? Why not get the main man in now, so he can work with the players he has? This just baffles me. I watched the game on Tuesday and we were poor - just like we have been all season. We need to get a permanent manager in NOW, not at the end of the season, whoever it is.

Ian: Much better performance in the second half. Substitutions worked well. However, Sterling was awful - one to sell in the summer.