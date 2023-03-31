Premiership manager in spotlight: Robbie Neilson

Robbie Neilson declared Hearts' performance in losing 3-0 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie last time out was "not good enough" and that he had "two weeks to stew" on it.

A third consecutive defeat has turned up the heat for the Jambos manager with his side now only four points ahead of the Dons - and one more clear of city rivals Hibs - when not long ago it looked like Neilson's side had third place all but sewn up.

Hearts have also lost their latest three on the road and visiting a Kilmarnock side without a win in five themselves is the type of game the Edinburgh side will be targeting for full points as they look to secure European football again.

However, given that Dundee United and Ross County will be doing well to take anything from their games against the Old Firm, Derek McInnes' third-bottom hosts will view this as an ideal chance to increase the gap between themselves and the bottom two.