Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

When flicking through the history of the last 10 years of Premier League opening fixtures, it comes as no surprise which side has the best record.

Manchester City have won nine of their 10 previous first fixtures, a sequence rudely interrupted by nemesis Son Heung-min at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021.

Beyond that defeat, City have been invincible and it would be no surprise to see them steamroller their opening opponents this season.

An influential performer in many of those victories however was former skipper Vincent Kompany and he will be sitting in the opposite dugout at Turf Moor on Friday night.

Could the Belgian be the ultimate partypooper to spoil the Treble winners' glorious return to Premier League action?

I wouldn't count on it.