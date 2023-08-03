Hibs 6-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes: Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

That was much more like it from Hibs. The sort of performance you'd expect and one that was certainly required after last week's antics in Andorra.

One can only imagine how pleased, and perhaps relieved, Lee Johnson will be to have Martin Boyle back at his disposal. It's not news, but Hibs are just a better side with the Australia international in it. Despite his diminutive figure, he spearheads the attack in green and white with confidence and conviction.

With 10 months spent on the sidelines, he'll feel almost like a new signing. As will Christian Doidge, who netted his first goal for the club since 9 July 2022.

It was far from perfection, but that was not necessary tonight. There are still worries in defence but when it was kept down to the basics, Hibs delivered where they didn't last week.

That result can now be put behind them and the league season can be kicked off on a clean slate before being back to duties on the continent next week.