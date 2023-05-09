Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Our ever reliable, one of our own, record-breaker Harry Kane was the difference between us and Crystal Palace on Coronation Day.

He’s now surpassed Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring tally and has his eyes firmly set on Alan Shearer’s total.

Ryan Mason deserves praise for fielding a better starting XI; he left out Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic, and with the addition of Ben Davies and Emerson Royal we looked more solid at the back. The latter for me was quite impressive, most certainly my man of the match as he played like he did before his injury.

We kept a hard-earned clean sheet, which was no small feat given Palace have been scoring for fun recently.

There seems to be more flexibility in the system Mason introduced, allowing more freedom for players - Son is looking a lot livelier. We also have shown the ability to change formation during the game.

Maybe it’s just me, and it may be too soon to tell, but Mason is looking more mature, more confident and more capable as an interim manager than he did after Mourinho.

European football is looking likely for the new manager, whoever he will be and whenever he may be appointed.