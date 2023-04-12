Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool didn’t win on Sunday, but it felt like a win. 2-0 down to the league leaders before a spirited comeback gained a point, and in the end it might well have been more.

But the result, and the draw before it at Chelsea has left Jurgen Klopp’s men 12 points off the top four. Liverpool only have nine games left.

Because of that, some are suggesting the Reds could benefit from a feeling of "nothing to lose", and that the pressure may now be off. So can they now build on that second half performance against the Gunners, and take it to Leeds on Monday?

Remember that Liverpool put seven past Manchester United not that long ago, but then went to Bournemouth and lost. Consistency is everything but it’s been a problem all season.

Leeds – two places above the drop zone - have just conceded five at home to Crystal Palace so how will they react to that? They’ll know all about Liverpool’s indifferent away form and they also beat the Reds at Anfield earlier this season. So who knows what we’ll get at Elland Road!