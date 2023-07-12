Robinson makes the difference against Red Lichties

Zach Robinson marked his return to Dundee with the only goal of the game as Dundee beat Arbroath 1-0 in their pre-season friendly at Gayfield Park.

The striker, who has started his second spell on loan from Wimbledon, clipped over goalkeeper Derek Gaston after 36 minutes against last season's Championship rivals.

However, Dundee had their own new number one, Jon McCracken, to thank for keeping them ahead shortly before the break when the on-loan Norwich City 23-year-old saved former Dundee forward Leighton McIntosh's penalty kick after a foul on winger Mark Stowe.