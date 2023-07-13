We asked you for the worst value signings Chelsea have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Jafrul: Lukaku. Was really excited to have him back - the successor to Didier Drogba. Unfortunately it’s now become a disaster. From paying more than £100m for him to now loaning him back to Inter Milan and costing a huge amount on the wage list. A misfire of a signing and a disappointing transfer after being touted as our 'final piece of the jigsaw'.

Andy: Winston Bogarde, from Barcelona. Played in a couple of games, as a sub, and sat out the rest of his very lucrative contract.

Dan: Tiemoue Bakayoko. Hands down, the worst player to wear a Chelsea shirt. Absolute waste of £40m.

Rohan: Fernando Torres. Was absolutely beautiful at Liverpool, bought him for a record for a British transfer (at the time) but barely made his mark at Chelsea.