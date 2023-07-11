'My golf game helped' - watch McCowan's wonder goal

The new campaign hasn't even begun, but when it comes to goal of the (pre)-season there can only be one winner.

Step forward Luke McCowan. The Dundee midfielder's incredible 45-yard strike in the weekend friendly victory over Fleetwood Town was a thing of beauty - and owed a debt to golf.

"It was a wee bit downwind, I think my golf game came in to it so I was able to judge the wind," McCowan said.

"Somebody had mentioned at half-time that because Fleetwood played such a high line, the keeper then had to play a high line.

"I don’t know if that was the thing that made me look, or if it was my legs wouldn’t let me run. So I had a wee look, he was a wee bit off his line, I thought I may as well.

"It was my first time trying it. I have had mates in teams that would always go for it and I would be screaming at them ‘What are you doing, never shoot from there’, so it was good for me to try it and for it to come off."

Former Dundee captain Charlie Adam and Hearts and Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland have been among those acclaiming McCowan's feat.

"I had a few people messaging me, Charlie Adam was one of the first, just a wee eye emoji," he added.

"I was like to him, ‘It wasn’t at Stamford Bridge though in front of Courtois.' But he was happy for me so it was good.

"I’m just so glad it came off, I can rub it in to a few of my mates that said he will never be able to do that.

"I am good mates with Shankland, he did it at Tannadice before and I remember saying ‘What were you thinking shooting from there?’ He just sent me a wee handshake, well done, I was like – I appreciate that."