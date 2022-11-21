J﻿ude Bellingham says Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was one of his heroes and has humbly stated he will have excelled if he gets close to the former midfielder's achievements.

B﻿orussia Dortmund's Bellingham, 19, has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield and Gerrard has on times praised the teenager.

A﻿sked who his England heroes were, Bellingham told BBC Sport: "Gerrard was probably my biggest one. The character he had was world class and then you add on his ability and it’s a joke really.

"When your heroes take the time to appreciate what you have done it is really special. I’m not sure how I feel, it’s almost disrespectful for him really with all he’s achieved in the game - to say that after three years we have similarities. I just want to be Jude and go on my own path. What he did was amazing, if I can get close to what he did then I’ve done well."