'Yilmaz one of three in Galatasaray's sights'

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has admitted that Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who has made just two league starts since arriving from Besiktas, is one of three players the Istanbul club are monitoring despite the Turkey international's agent insisting that the 21-year-old is happy at Ibrox and has no intention of returning to his homeland. (Daily Record), external

Leon King has agreed a new four-year contract with Rangers despite the 18-year-old centre-back receiving multiple offers from Premier League clubs, including Leeds United. (Football Insider), external

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean has told Talk Norwich City he thinks he will end his career in Glasgow despite signing a contract extension with the English Championship club until 2025 amid rumours linking the 30-year-old with Rangers. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

At £12m, Rangers' Ryan Kent remains at the peak of a Scottish Premiership most valuable players list on football information site Transfermarkt, despite a drop of £3m this season, with fellow winger Jota being Celtic's most valuable and second overall at £9.5m - a rise of £3m. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

Read Wednesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.