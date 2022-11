Rangers left-back Borna Barisic was an unused substitute for a second game running as Croatia beat Canada 4-1 at the World Cup finals.

Zlatko Dalic's side now top Group F on goal difference from Morocco, with whom they drew 0-0 in their opening game.

They must now avoid defeat against Belgium in their final game to ensure progress to the knock-out stage.

