Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, who has been offered to Premier League clubs Manchester United, wants to play for Paris St-Germain. (Gianluca di Marzio via Soccernews), external

Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, is close to signing a new contract with Borussia Dortmund despite interest from clubs including United. (Ruhr Nachrichten via Metro), external

Manchester United face competition from Real Madrid for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Mirror), external

