Transfer news: United target Felix would prefer PSG move

Gossip

Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, who has been offered to Premier League clubs Manchester United, wants to play for Paris St-Germain. (Gianluca di Marzio via Soccernews)

Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, is close to signing a new contract with Borussia Dortmund despite interest from clubs including United. (Ruhr Nachrichten via Metro)

Manchester United face competition from Real Madrid for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Mirror)

