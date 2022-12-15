Colak missing as Morelos and Devine start

Antonio Colak is a surprise absentee for Rangers.

Michael Beale had teased about the possibility of playing two up front, but the Croat's place up front is taken by Alfredo Morelos.

A first league start of the season for 19-year-old Adam Devine is not a big surprise considering Borna Barisic will not return from World Cup duty with Croatia until next week, while fellow Ridvan Yilmaz is among those still missing through injury.

Ben Davies returns from injury but only makes the bench, while there there is no sign yet of fellow centre-half Connor Goldson.

Follow our live coverage here.