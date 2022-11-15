'Chelsea's chosen man looks to be struggling already'

W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

It's still mid-November, but because of the World Cup break all the usual rhythms of the season have been disrupted.

Transfer action usually starts to ramp up in December, but this year we have a different timetable. Like most top-flight teams, Chelsea will play just one more game before the January window opens - so club officials across the Premier League will already be acting as though the market is upon us.

Chelsea are in a particularly interesting situation this January, and it will be fascinating to see what the club's new ownership decides to do.

On the one hand, this is a terrible time to spend. Their vast summer outlay looks more ill-judged by the week, and the last thing they will want to do is follow that with a January panic-spend, just when good deals and good players are hardest to come by.

On the other hand, the team is desperately short of quality throughout, and their chosen man to take the club forward looks to be struggling already.

There are huge long-term risks in doubling down and helping Graham Potter with yet more spending. But not backing him at all is a short-term risk they can't afford either.