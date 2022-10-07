Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Everton were not at their best against Southampton last time out, but they still got the win and I see some really good signs when I watch Frank Lampard's side.

They don't concede many goals - seven in eight league matches, which is the best defensive record in the top flight - and that means they are always in the game even though they don't create many chances.

Manchester United looked shell-shocked at times during last weekend's Manchester derby but City can do that to anyone, and I still think United have made some progress under Erik ten Hag in the past few weeks.

I never thought they had cracked it after those four wins on the bounce they had between August and September. Similarly, I don't think they are in crisis just because a team as good as City took them apart - they are somewhere in between.

I am expecting Everton to be quite ferocious in the way they attack United, especially under the lights at Goodison Park, but I am thinking the points are going to be shared.

Ryan's prediction: 0-2

I am obviously going with United here! I think they will shut up shop for this one.

