Aberdeen 'can't have repeat' of last season - Goodwin

Aberdeen must ensure "we don't ever have a repeat of what happened last season" stated manager Jim Goodwin ahead of the new campaign.

The Dons finished 10th last season after eight consecutive years of finishing in the top four.

But ahead of the club's League Cup opener with Peterhead on Sunday, Goodwin is confident his side will see an upturn in fortunes in 2022-23.

"I'm extremely optimist and very excited to get going," said Goodwin, who has been in charge since February.

"We have done great business so far in the transfer window. There still is a good six or seven weeks of the transfer window, we're not done by any stretch, we still have got to add three or four good quality players to the group.

"Once we finish the recruitment process I think we'll be in a fantastic position going forward. Without being disrespectful to the players that have left, I think this squad will be far more competitive, far more energy, will be younger, fresher, bit more pace in the team, and hopefully will have far more quality."