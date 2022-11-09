Mac Allister showers praise on 'fantastic' Lallana
- Published
Alexis Mac Allister says everyone has great "respect" for team-mate Adam Lallana as a leader in the Brighton dressing room.
Lallana scored his first goal since March 2021 in the win at Wolves and, speaking on BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast, Mac Allister was effusive in praising his influence on the Seagulls.
"He's fantastic on and off the pitch," Mac Allister said. "And he's so important for the team.
"When he speaks, everyone listens and that's the respect everyone has for him. He's a fantastic player, a fantastic lad and he deserves all the best because he lives football."
Brighton commentator Johnny Cantor agreed, explaining that the management of Lallana's gametime has been vital to their success.
"He's been a vital player for the Albion and I think it's come about because the staff have learned how best to manage his body," he said.
"You see when Brighton went 2-1 down to Wolves, he was in the centre circle encouraging everyone and having belief.
"He also has those little bits of inspirational skill that inspire team-mates as well - how he weaves between players.
"He'll have a nice long break after Sunday's game and hopefully come back raring to go against his old club Southampton on Boxing Day."
