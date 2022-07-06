Rangers agree Colak deal as Aribo nears exit - gossip

Rangers are on the verge of landing their top transfer target after an agreement was reached in principle to sign PAOK striker Antonio Colak, according to multiple reports in Greece. (Daily Record), external

Colak is now expected to leave PAOK's training camp on Wednesday to head to Glasgow where he will undergo a medical before he joins up with the Rangers squad, potentially later this week. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Meanwhile, Southampton are in negotiations to sign Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, who will not be allowed to leave the club for a total fee below £10m. (The Athletic), external

Transfer talks for Aribo could see an agreement reached within the next 48 hours, but Rangers are determined to hold out for a package which amounts to £10m. (Scottish Sun), external

Former Celtic scout John Park has been appointed to a senior role at city rivals Rangers. (Scottish Sun), external

