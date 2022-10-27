"My goal was about getting a clean strike. My right leg isn't just for standing on!"

Those were the words of Harvey Elliott after he lashed in Liverpool's third at Ajax.

Elliott, 19, now has three goals this season. Striker Darwin Nunez overcame a glaring miss early in the fixture to score a header - his fourth goal in his last four starts for the Reds.

"Strikers need to get mistakes out of the way and not dwell on it too much which is what Nunez did," added Elliott.