B﻿rian: I think Celtic should play with two strikers to give a better chance of scoring more goals. Also, McCarthy should be given extended run in team to cover for McGregor.

Ian: It’s ok to say Celtic have a strong bench, but the changes we’ve made against St Mirren and St Johnstone have been too much and upset the core of the engine room that drives this Celtic team. We’ve nearly chucked away the five-point lead gained after the Rangers match through putting too many bench players in the starting line-up.