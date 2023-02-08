'Villa’s pratfalls against Leicester eclipsed some of their good work'

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

When you have been in football management for as long as Unai Emery, you have probably seen enough days like Saturday at Villa Park to, if not shrug it off, at least not overreact.

Villa’s generally positive start under Emery made it easier for fans to file the defeat by Leicester City as "just one of those days", and have faith that the law of averages will insist on some blunder-free games very soon.

However, Emery’s preferred pattern for Villa - to move forward with short passes from defence rather than launch the ball downfield - is being scrutinised. Emery is by no means the only coach employing this method, which offers both risk and reward.

"We have to learn to break their [opposition's] pressing," said Emery after the Leicester game. "We can play long ball, long ball - but I don't want to do it. I want to continue building up and trying to play with our goalkeeper as well, but we have to mix sometimes."

This is all admirable, and Emery is determined to stick with it. He continued: "They have to try to be consistent - working, practising. That is the way I want to do, and that’s my idea I want to propose for the team and the players."

Perhaps the only way to get better at doing this is to practise it - and not in the sterile environment of the training ground, where there is nobody watching and no hostile opposing club to harry players into errors. But even tightrope walkers practise with a safety net.

Villa’s pratfalls against Leicester eclipsed some of the good work they produced when they held on to the ball.

Had Villa won 1-0, there might have been more chat about the chance Ollie Watkins took, rather than the openings he did not. He has enough responsibility anyway, being the only senior striker at the club - Jhon Duran took his first steps of what may have to be a crash course in Premier League football over the next few months.

Others will have to play their part in improving Villa’s accuracy, as they will not always create the bigger share of chances, or have the majority of possession. If the Leicester defeat taught Villa lessons, their next two Premier League opponents - Manchester City and Arsenal - will examine how well they were learned.