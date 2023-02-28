Fulham v Leeds: Pick of the stats
This is the first FA Cup meeting between Fulham and Leeds. The Cottagers won 3-2 at Elland Road in the Premier League this season, and are looking to beat Leeds twice in the same campaign for the first time since 1959-60.
Leeds have lost their past five FA Cup matches against Premier League sides, failing to score in that run. Their last such victory was over Tottenham in January 2013.
Fulham are playing in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2016-17. They last reached the quarter-finals in 2009-10, beating Notts County 4-0 in that season's fifth round.