Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

It might be stretching the definition of cult hero to include someone who played just 30 games and scored three goals in three years, but Rod McAree’s importance to Fulham goes beyond mere numbers.

The Northern Irish midfielder was unlucky with injuries at Craven Cottage, but he wrote himself into Fulham folklore with a brilliant winner in the crunch Division Three promotion game at Carlisle United in 1997.

That goal clinched a come-from-behind victory and sparked Fulham’s journey from the bottom tier to the top flight.

The Fulham fans still sing McAree’s name with gusto today and a big group will travel to watch Glentoran, the Northern Irish side he now manages, in April.

