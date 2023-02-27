We asked you for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Tottenham and Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

Spurs fans

JC: Great game by players that have taken a large amount of flack, especially Emerson Royal. There was a real team spirit from Spurs. Chelsea looked very ordinary and not able to provide any ideas to beat a very well-organised Spurs.

James: Solid performance all round, Chelsea have beaten us far too many times since the creation of the Premier League so I'm hoping this kicks off a run of us beating them. Delighted for Oliver Skipp, who has really grasped his opportunity with a run of games in the side, especially after being kept out for so long through injury. Future captain as Jose Mourinho once said.

Matt: Having lost to the team from Stamford Bridge so many times in recent years, any win over them is to be celebrated. The result was particularly pleasing as it was a real team effort, and nice to see Skippy on the scoresheet and the game rounded off nicely with Harry’s 268th goal for Spurs. I like having Cristian Stellini in the dugout.

Chelsea fans

Terry: They lack cohesion and fight. It comes to something when I would have been happier to see Hakim Ziyech get sent off. I have wanted to give Graham Potter more time but I’m afraid that short of winning the Champions League, he will have to go.

Sulaiman: It appears that Graham Potter doesn't have the answers to Chelsea's goal drought. His style of play only allows the players to possess the ball without being courageous in the opponent's area. No concrete efforts at goal, no profits from set-pieces and no player confident enough to take someone on one on one.

Lewis: Sometimes you have to think that if something is working, then don’t change it. Chelsea’s old way of fast turnovers of managers led to much success and many trophies over recent years. Maybe it’s something for Todd Boehly to think about.