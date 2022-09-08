People will "soon see how capable" Graham Potter is of coaching Chelsea should he get the job, according to a man who has appointed him before.

Former Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins, who hired Potter in 2018, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he's "not surprised" by the Blues' interest.

"I'm not surprised he's been approached. He's done a remarkable job as a manager and learned all the ways of developing his career.

"If he leaves Brighton to go to Chelsea then that's up to him. He's good enough to do that because of the character he has.

On what he could bring to Blues, he said: "He has the personality and he's capable of managing any top side.

"He is very calm and calculated, he doesn't get worked up or panic over things.

"He's an intelligent manager, very thoughtful. He sets his team up so that they're always ready to have a go at the opposition, and that can carry on and develop at any top club.

"Graham's always carried on with his style of play and now he's reaping the awards.

"If the manager is up to the task, like Graham is, then they'll soon see how capable of managing the club he is. There's no doubt in my mind."