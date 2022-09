Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be given at least £70m to spend in the January transfer window and the amount could increase if Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, leaves Old Trafford. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool are leading the race with Manchester United for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

