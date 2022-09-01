Hearts have "enquired" about a loan move for Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez but the Pittodrie side are reluctant to let the USA international join one of their main Scottish Premiership rivals. (Daily Record), external

Hearts are keen on bringing former Motherwell striker Louis Moult back to Scotland, with the 30-year-old out of favour at League One Burton Albion. (Scottish Sun), external

"I don't like to put a number on it but you can see that we need a few to give us more," says Hearts manager Robbie Neilson on potential signings after last night's League Cup loss to Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

