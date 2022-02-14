Newcastle have spring in their step while Villa need to respond

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Two months ago Newcastle United fans filed out of St James' Park resigned to the fact that relegation was edging increasingly nearer. A 4-0 thumping by Manchester City left the Magpies 19th in the table, three points from safety and in big trouble.

Fast forward five matches, three wins and one January transfer window, and things are looking a lot more positive for Eddie Howe's side.

Sunday's victory over Aston Villa opened up a four-point safety gap between themselves and the relegation zone, and made it three wins on the spin - something that seemed beyond their capabilities not so long ago.

As Howe rightly pointed out after a hard-fought game, Newcastle would not have come away with all three points from Sunday's match before Christmas.

But there is a new resolve and belief about this team that has been galvanised by the arrivals of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett.

Villa were in trouble themselves not so long ago although they have flourished since Philippe Coutinho's arrival on loan from Barcelona. But not on Sunday. High standards have been set under Steven Gerrard and this was a performance that fell well short.

Villa host struggling Watford next. And Gerrard will be demanding an immediate response.