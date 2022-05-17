Anna, Spurs XY, external

I was hoping that the north London derby result would have an impact on both clubs as we entered into the last two games of the season - and so far it seems to be that way.

The win spurred Tottenham on to victory against Burnley - a game that was always going to feel like an event after the Lord Mayor's show, given the atmosphere and performance on Thursday.

Burnley were always going to play it safe, but Kane did what Kane does best, blasting the ball past a motionless Nick Pope to secure three crucial points.

And so over to Arsenal, now two points behind before their trip up to Newcastle.

Historically, that fixture favoured the team in red. However, the Magpies won convincingly to do us a huge favour.

Now fourth spot is all in our hands. Now we will truly see if Spurs have turned a corner under Conte.

What do you think, Spurs fans? Are you going to finish the job off on Sunday and claim Champions League football? Have your say here