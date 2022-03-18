We've been asking for your reaction to the Champions League draw and what Manchester City's chances are now they know their quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents.

Here are some of your views:

John: If we're going to win, it doesn't matter who we play just win the games. We're the team nobody wants to be drawn against.

Karl: In years' past, Pep Guardiola suffered a lot with the away goals rule. That doesn't apply now so they will play Atletico in a different perspective. Playing away is not that much of an issue anymore with away goals taken out because you basically can go for it.

Andy: City v Atletico is Attack v Defence! Tough for City as they will defend deep and counter.

Fajimi: Diego Simeone vs Pep Guardiola another battle off the field. Fireworks on the pitch, fireworks on the sidelines...

