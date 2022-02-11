Conte on injuries, improvement & leadership
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Antonio Conte has been speaking before his side host Wolves on Sunday.
Here is what the Spurs boss had to say:
Eris Dier is out, which Conte describes as a "big loss" but with a "bit more time to recover" he hopes he will be available for the Manchester City game next weekend. Christian Romero and Son Heung-min will play.
After Wednesday's disappointing defeat by Southampton, Conte admitted there is still lots of work to be done with the squad and says there is a "process" but the team are "working to try and improve that in every aspect. We need to work in a specific situation because we conceded three goals in the same way. It's not right for a team like Tottenham in the same way."
When asked whether his side need more leadership to manage games, Conte said it is about having "experience to understand when to risk something more or keep the result in the best possible way. After we scored, we conceded a chance quickly."
