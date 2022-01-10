Lawro's FA Cup predictions: Man Utd v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

I am going with Manchester United to edge out Aston Villa on Monday, although it is obvious from the stories coming out of Old Trafford that all is not right within the United dressing room.

I hate seeing those sort of leaks because, although it could just be one unhappy player behind them, it can easily become an issue that undermines the whole club.

Danny's prediction: 2-2 (Aston Villa to win on penalties)

Villa, under Steven Gerrard, are definitely going to be motivated so, taking into account it is at Old Trafford, I am going for a 2-2 draw, with Villa to win on penalties. I will be very happy if that does happen.

With Leeds at West Ham, my head is telling me it is not looking good for us but my heart is telling me we are going to win, so I am going for a 1-1 draw and Leeds to win on penalties because we are good at pens - or at least we won a shootout against Fulham in the Carabao Cup earlier this season anyway.

