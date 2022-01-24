Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Aside from any who had left their car on a parking meter and cut it a bit fine on the timing, Saturday was another grand day out for Wolves’ away supporters. Not only do they have a team to follow which is exceeding most expectations for this season, but they are now often being treated to some high-quality goals as well.

At Brentford there was some more evidence of the gradual shift in approach that Bruno Lage has been speaking of recently. ‘Consistency, personality, talent’ was the three-word slogan he first mentioned a couple of weeks ago, inviting the Wolves players to trust their considerable ability and take more risks. This seems to be most obviously evident in midfield, where Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves are more often to be found pushing forward, into the spaces from where both scored on Saturday.

The extra attacking support was all the more necessary on Saturday given the unexpected absence of Raul Jimenez, but it is an odd quirk of this season that Wolves have won all three League games they have started without their natural attack-leader.

It could be argued on the evidence of the last two matches that Wolves have traded a little of their defensive security for a more potent attacking threat, but after coming out on top in both, they should be confident, and Wolves fans can look forward to more entertainment.

A footnote: Adama Traore’s goal at the very end didn’t stand after a VAR check, but the affection shown in the celebrations before the screens turned purple was impossible to erase, and sparked a bit of discussion. What could that long hug Lage gave Traore mean? ‘Thanks for everything, goodbye?’ ‘Please don’t go, we all adore you?’ ‘I’m so happy you’re staying?’

Quite possibly none of the above, but that’s the transfer window: soap opera for football fans. Tune in next week.