Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United star Jack Harrison has helped raise more than £30,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research by raffling his match shirt worn when scoring his first Premier League hat-trick in the 3-2 win at West Ham.

The winger told BBC Radio Leeds why the cause is so pertinent to him: "I've had experiences with cancer unfortunately, knowing some people who've sadly passed away.

"The latest one was a young boy in Holland. He'd been suffering quite a lot. He'd been writing letters to me and my mum. When we played Ajax in pre-season, I was able to to meet him for the first time. It was really sad because he'd had his leg amputated but you could still see how happy he was as a young boy.

"It really touched my hear to see that. He'd been through so much but, despite that, had found a way to be happy and enjoy football."

Harrison's shirt was won by Rebekah Sheldon, a Whites fan from Stoke, who was stunned to be picked out and then to meet her hero.

"I couldn't believe it. When we got the email I thought it was fake," she said.

"I've never won anything in my life. I don't know if I'll wear it. We said, 'let's get it framed'. But my mum won't be happy when it gets put in the living room will she?"

Juliet Glendinning from Yorkshire Cancer Research said: "It's been fantastic - not just for the charity, but for the people of Yorkshire who are affected by cancer to know that a player with that profile for Leeds United is looking to help raise funds for such an important cause."