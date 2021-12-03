Liverpool living the dream

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool are riding on the crest of a wave right now. They are scoring goals almost at will and in breath-taking fashion.

They’ve now scored at least two goals in their last 18 matches – an English top-flight record – while their 25 league goals away from home is the best after seven games since Burnley did it in 1961.

Yes, they are like a machine but it was only five games ago that Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten at West Ham, which maybe suggests they are human after all. The game at Wolves could be their biggest test since that, a side proving hard to beat and who have a good record at Molineux of late.

Three games in a week (and a busy period ahead) may prompt Klopp to reintroduce Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and consider a start for James Milner.

While Ibrahima Konate must be starting to get itchy feet on the bench, the manager shows no signs of breaking up the Van Dijk/Matip partnership with the pair featuring in Liverpool’s top five players with the most minutes this season.