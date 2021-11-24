Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who is a director on the Manchester United football board, will have no role in the club's search for a new boss. (ESPN), external

United are ready to abandon their hunt for an interim manager if they can get Mauricio Pochettino from Paris St-Germain now. (Guardian), external

Ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, another possible United target, wants to take over at PSG if Pochettino leaves for Old Trafford. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

