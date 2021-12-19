Tottenham v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Tottenham have not played in two weeks and Antonio Conte has named a completely different midfield on their return, with Dele Alli starting his first Premier League game since the Italian's arrival.

Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks also start. Emerson Royal returns following illness, while Ryan Sessegnon starts at left wing-back with Sergio Reguilon deemed fit enough for the bench.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Sessegnon, Winks, Alli, Ndombele, Son, Kane.