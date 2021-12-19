Tottenham v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
Tottenham have not played in two weeks and Antonio Conte has named a completely different midfield on their return, with Dele Alli starting his first Premier League game since the Italian's arrival.
Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks also start. Emerson Royal returns following illness, while Ryan Sessegnon starts at left wing-back with Sergio Reguilon deemed fit enough for the bench.
Spurs XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Sessegnon, Winks, Alli, Ndombele, Son, Kane.
Tyler Morton is the surprise starter for Liverpool, who make three changes to the side that beat Newcastle in midweek. He is joined in midfield by James Milner and Naby Keita.
Jordan Henderson and Thiago drop out of the squad completely, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is named on the bench.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Morton, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane.