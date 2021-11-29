Jota a joy for Liverpool as Saints get it wrong

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

With three of the top four scorers in the Premier League it is hard to argue that Liverpool don't have the best forward line in the league.

Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were all excellent as the Reds time and again tore apart the Southampton defence, with Jota getting two goals to take his tally to seven goals in 10 starts this season.

Those three will be key to Liverpool's title bid, but so too will their defence which will have to be better than it was against Southampton. They may have kept a clean sheet but that was mainly down to Alisson, who twice denied the Saints as they got in one-on-one.

A 4-0 defeat looks bad on paper but the Saints were not that bad and shouldn't be in danger of the drop. Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl tried to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool, a tactic that was ultimately ill judged, but they have enough quality to avoid getting dragged into a battle at the bottom.