Chelsea v Leeds: Head-to-head stats
Chelsea have won their past four home league games against Leeds – but have never won five in a row against them at Stamford Bridge.
Leeds are winless in their past six meetings with Chelsea (drawn two, lost four). Their last victory was a 2-0 win at Elland Road in December 2002.
Leeds have lost their past seven meetings with reigning European champions, since beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in December 1980. Their last such game was a 5-1 home defeat by Chelsea in a League Cup tie in December 2012.