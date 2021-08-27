Kurt Zouma, 26, will undergo a medical before the France centre-back's £26m move to West Ham United from Chelsea on a five-year contract. (Sun)

West Ham are targeting CSKA Moscow and Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic, 23, as they look for alternatives to Manchester United's England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Manchester United may have to wait to move for England and West Ham's Declan Rice, 22, as they target a central midfielder before the transfer window closes. (Independent)

