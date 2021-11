🎥 #Burnley boss Sean Dyche on the news the Premier League has made a further £25m of Covid impact funding available to clubs in League One, Two and the National League.



📲 Watch full video ➡️ https://t.co/EdypgdapW2



📲 More ➡️ https://t.co/WoqVIdCCen#utc #bbcfootball #pl pic.twitter.com/lYH7bkpC2M